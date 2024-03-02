Six Shopkeepers Held
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Saturday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali road, Lahore road,Quenchi morr,Noori gate and arrested six shopkeepers including Imran, Safdar, Ramzan, Ejaz, Shabir and Sarfraz for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.
Cases were registered against them.
