Open Menu

Six Shopkeepers Held

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Six shopkeepers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali road, Lahore road,Quenchi morr,Noori gate and arrested six shopkeepers including Imran, Safdar, Ramzan, Ejaz, Shabir and Sarfraz for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Price Sillanwali From

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

12 minutes ago
 Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

25 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

39 minutes ago
 Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

50 minutes ago
 PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

2 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

13 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

13 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan