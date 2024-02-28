Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) As many as six terrorists were killed while a soldier of Pakistan Army got injured after the security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and the terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians, it said.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.