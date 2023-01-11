ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The scenic snow-clad mountains of Skardu freezing with chilly winds amid snowfall have welcomed the colorful event of Ice-Hockey Championship 2023 Skardu to promote and project winter sports tourism in the country.

Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said that the championship would be attended by huge crowds including locals, tourists and adventure seekers.

"The Championship is a regular annual feature of Winter Festival in Skardu, in which many teams participate to entertain the people through this healthy game. Locals also establish stalls of handicrafts, fruits and foodies during the event," he added.

The Winter Festival every year welcomes local and international tourists coming to Gilgit-Baltistan to enjoy the championship and other activities throughout the festival, he added.

