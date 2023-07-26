Skilled workforce pillar of economic development, prosperity: President KATI

The President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Faraz-ur-Rehman, on Wednesday, emphasised the crucial role of a skilled workforce in boosting the nation's economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Faraz-ur-Rehman, on Wednesday, emphasised the crucial role of a skilled workforce in boosting the nation's economy.

He was addressing a Human Resource conference organised by KATI under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and Production, said a statement issued here.

Experts and representatives from various segments of the HR industry attended the conference which served as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange for promoting the vital role of human resources in driving business growth and success.

President KATI underscored the significance of cultivating a competent workforce for the country's industrial development and highlighted that nations that prioritise skill development and empower its workforce achieve substantial progress in the global arena.

"Technical and vocational education forms the backbone of industrial growth, and it is imperative for us to equip our youth with the right skills to succeed in the ever-evolving job market," he remarked.

Faraz-ur- Rehman stressed the importance of aligning technical courses with individual intellectual capacity and interests that could ensure a more motivated and competent workforce.

Speaking about the pivotal role played by human resources in driving business development and competitiveness, he expressed his vision for the conference to foster a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and efficiency, ultimately benefiting enterprises across Pakistan.

Referring to abundant potential among Pakistani youth, Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasised the need for world-class professional training.

He stressed that collaboration between educational institutions and industries could lead to increased job opportunities by aligning youth training with industry demands.

He also emphasised the potential for Pakistani skilled workers to contribute to foreign economies and stated that by facilitating their employment in friendly countries, Pakistan could not only gain foreign exchange but also create valuable international connections.

Participants of the conference discussed various aspects of human resource management and its strategic influence in nurturing talent and enhancing employee capabilities.

They were of the view that with such initiatives, Pakistan was poised to strengthen its economic foundation by investing in the potential of its youth and ensuring they have the skills required to thrive in today's competitive global market.