UrduPoint.com

Sleep Disorders Linked To More Severe Outcomes From COVID-19: Study

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:56 PM

Sleep disorders linked to more severe outcomes from COVID-19: Study

A new research has shown a 31 per cent increased risk for hospitalisation and mortality in patients with sleep-disordered breathing and sleep-related hypoxia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A new research has shown a 31 per cent increased risk for hospitalisation and mortality in patients with sleep-disordered breathing and sleep-related hypoxia.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'JAMA Network Open'.

The research team, led by Reena Mehra, MD, analysed retrospective data from 5,400 Cleveland Clinic patients, Medical Daily reported.

The findings showed that while patients with sleep-disordered breathing and sleep-related hypoxia do not have an increased risk of developing COVID-19, they have a worse clinical prognosis from the disease.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the disease remains highly variable from patient to patient, it is critical to improving our ability to predict who will have a more severe illness so that we can appropriately allocate resources," said Dr Mehra, director of Sleep Disorder Research at Cleveland Clinic, American academic medical center based in Cleveland, Ohio.

"This study improved our understanding of the association between sleep disorders and the risk for adverse COVID-19 outcomes. It suggests biomarkers of inflammation may mediate this relationship," said Dr Mehra.

Researchers used Cleveland Clinic's COVID-19 research registry, which includes data from nearly 360,000 patients tested for COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic, of which 5,400 had an available sleep study record.

Sleep study findings and COVID-19 positivity were assessed along with disease severity. The team also accounted for co-morbidities such as obesity, heart and lung disease, cancer and smoking.

The findings set the stage for additional studies to identify whether early effective treatments such as PAP (positive airway pressure) or oxygen administration can improve COVID-19 outcomes.

"Our findings have significant implications as decreased hospitalisations and mortality could reduce the strain on healthcare systems," said the first author of the study Cinthya Pena Orbea, MD, of Cleveland Clinic's Sleep Disorders Center.

"If indeed sleep-related hypoxia translates to worse COVID-19 outcomes, risk stratification strategies should be implemented to prioritise the early allocation of COVID-19 therapy to this subgroup of patients," Orbea added.

Related Topics

Cleveland May Cancer From

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With ..

Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With French Counterparts - Moscow

23 seconds ago
 Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP ..

Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP CM

24 seconds ago
 APEC Leaders Support Efforts to Create Free Trade ..

APEC Leaders Support Efforts to Create Free Trade Zone in Region - Declaration

27 seconds ago
 Kremlin Aware of Planned Bill on Mandatory Use of ..

Kremlin Aware of Planned Bill on Mandatory Use of QR Codes in Shops

29 seconds ago
 Media is key in promoting, developing sports in Pa ..

Media is key in promoting, developing sports in Pakistan, says Aqil Shah

3 minutes ago
 Italian riders spearhead Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Italian riders spearhead Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.