Slowly and gradually, drugs and immorality disintegrated west social system: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ):The prime minister said the social security system in the West was based upon protection for poor with healthcare facilities, legal aid and unemployment benefits, but slowly and gradually, drugs and immorality disintegrated their social system.

He said the country had three different tiers of education including English medium Urdu medium and madrassah system. For introduction of uniform curriculum, efforts should have been made several years back, he added.

The prime minister said the youth and children should be made aware of all aspects of Seerat of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and in this regard, chapters were included in the next curriculum of 8th, 9th, and 10th classes.

He said that special research would also be conducted on the lives and teachings of Sufis in Al-Qadir University and NUML.

He further said history remembered those who had served humanity.

About the use of latest media tools, like cell phones, the prime minister said that young people had access to such contents which were causing negative impacts upon their immature minds and exposing them to huge psychological challenges.

The prime minister shared that during his meetings with IGs of all provinces and perusal of crime ratio, he was alarmed at the rate of rape and murder cases which were on the rise as large number of these cases had been unreported due to social taboos.

He said they were introducing new legislation to ensure strict punishment and stressed upon society to play its due role in eradication of such crimes.

About Turkish drama serial Ertugrul, the prime minister said people watched the alternative if provided by media. Media could take morality up or down in a society with the contents it played, he opined.

The prime minister said different civilizations in the history collapsed when immorality made inroads into them.

About another query, he expressed his wonder as a number of journalists went to high court seeking its direction for Nawaz Sharif to deliver his speech.

The Supreme Court had handed down a verdict after a detailed JIT report and probe into his corruption cases and these people were petitioning before the court for a 'freedom of speech' he added.

Such things caused damage to country, he observed and stressed that corruption could not end unless a society play its role.

He said Ishaq Dar had been absconding the country to evade trial in corruption cases. In UK, if anyone had been facing graft allegations, he or she could not face public or media, he added.

The prime minister said in UK parliament, the legislators held debates over public issues, but here, the opposition had one interest 'to get NRO over corruption' instead holding debates on different issues being faced by the country.

To another question, the prime minister said for the first time, they had given huge development packages to Karachi, erstwhile tribal areas, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan.

He expressed the confidence that with cooperation of all stakeholders, they would implement Karachi package.

He stressed that mega cities should have a separate governance and self-sustaining systems.

The prime minister regretted that only 1.5 million people in the country were paying taxes. The fiscal deficit could be overcome if all people paid taxes. About 25 million persons had been detected who were either living in palatial houses or affording luxurious vehicles but they did not pay any taxes.

"If they pay their shares, different issues could be resolved. A nation builds a country," he added.

The prime minister further said that the country had a huge gap between imports and exports.

These imbalances had been looming for the last forty years, he said.

The prime minister said for the first time, exports were on the rise and the current account deficit was under control.

These last two years were passed with difficulty but now the Industry, after the year 1960, was heading on the right direction, he said, adding in Sialkot now industry was fully functional as there was dearth of workers.

The prime minister said the country was blessed with huge potential, like tourism sector which could generate huge earning.

The northern areas of the country were 'Switzerland plus'. When Malaysia could earn $20 billion in tourism, Pakistan could earn a lot. Efforts were afoot to double the country's agriculture production, besides exploration of its natural resources, he added.

Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, special economic zones were being established. Focus was made on IT potential parks with concessions offered by FBR and state bank, he added.