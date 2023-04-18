Small Indian Cevit Cat enters Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :A small Indian Cevit Cat on Tuesday entered the building of the Parliament House that was rescued by the Capital Development Authority team after tedious efforts.

According to the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB), a wild animal had entered Parliament House building that was commonly found in jungles of Asia and Africa and is also on the least concern list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The Cevit Cat came to Parliament House from the Margalla Hills National Park which was a living habitat of biodiversity species, the Board official said.

The Cevit Cat must have come out of the forest due to the rain, the official said.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) started the search for the wildcat after receiving the information and captured it after many efforts and later released it into the wild.