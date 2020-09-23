UrduPoint.com
Smog Committees Formed At Tehsil Level

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Smog committees formed at tehsil level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Environmental Protection Department has constituted smog committees at tehsil level in the district.

A spokesman for the Environment Department said a six-member committee would work for controlling smog at tehsil level which will comprise of assistant commissioner (convener), inspector environment, assistant director Agriculture, chief officer Municipal Council and superintendent police.

  Faisalabad has six tehsils, including Sadar, City, Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.

The committees will visit factories and brick kilns in their respective areas and take anti smog measures.  The committees will submit their weekly performance reports to the Environment ProtectionDepartment Punjab regularly, he added.

