SNGPL Collects Fine Of Rs. 49.6mn

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

SNGPL collects fine of Rs. 49.6mn

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities in Mardan Region on Saturday collected a fine of Rs. 49.6 million in a campaign against gas thieves.

According to the sources of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, the fine was imposed on 514 consumers who had tempered their meters while another 229 were found to have got direct gas connections.

Under the supervision of Regional Manager Sui Gas Mardan Region Akif Noor, all possible efforts and resources are being used to reduce gas losses.

One of the reasons for the reduction in losses is the replacement of old rotten lines.

This year, the work of replacing 60 km of old lines is going on, which has not only reduced the gas losses, but has also improved the pressure and delivery of gas.

Regional Manager Sui Akif Noor said that for the provision of gas in Ramadan and for quick resolution of customers' complaints, a situation room is working in which an officer is on duty around the clock, for gas theft and other complaints.

Citizens should report on the helpline 1199. The name of the informer of gas theft will be kept confidential, he concluded.

