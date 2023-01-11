UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Disconnects 55 Connections Over Illegal Compressor Use

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SNGPL disconnects 55 connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 55 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against illegal compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against the illegal usage of compressors was underway across the region.

The taskforce was raiding on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers in the winter season, under the directions of SNGPL General Manager Shahzad Iqbal Laun.

The operation would continue against the illegal compressors in order to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers with full pressure.

Related Topics

Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to stren ..

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to strengthen both provinces: Masood

6 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s lar ..

SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibi ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defam ..

Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defamation on social media

12 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

22 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.