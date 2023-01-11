SNGPL disconnects 55 connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 55 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against illegal compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against the illegal usage of compressors was underway across the region.

The taskforce was raiding on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers in the winter season, under the directions of SNGPL General Manager Shahzad Iqbal Laun.

The operation would continue against the illegal compressors in order to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers with full pressure.