Open Menu

SNGPL Intensifies Operations Against Individuals Involved In Gas Theft

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SNGPL intensifies operations against individuals involved in gas theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Gas Task Force has escalated its operation against gas theft in the region, resulting in the apprehension of individuals engaged in illegal activity.

General Manager Islamabad, Adnan Ahmed said that swift action has been taken against suspected perpetrators of gas theft. In Chatha Bakhtawar, the owners of a Girls Hostel are currently under investigation for their alleged involvement in gas theft.

Similarly, in Sector G-10, a culprit involved in gas theft through a direct connection has been apprehended.

As a consequence of their actions, the gas connections of the accused have been promptly disconnected, and legal proceedings have commenced against them.

In addition to lodging FIRs at relevant police stations, efforts are underway to assess the extent of stolen gas, and appropriate charges will be filed accordingly.

Those responsible for jeopardizing national assets will face the full force of the law and will not be spared, regardless of any external pressure exerted.

The SNGPL Gas Task Force remains steadfast in its commitment to combating gas theft and safeguarding the integrity of the nation's resources.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Gas SNGPL

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

17 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

17 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

17 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

17 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

17 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

18 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

18 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

18 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

18 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan