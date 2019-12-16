UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Started Crackdown Against Gas Theft; Disconnects 992 Illegal Connections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:50 PM

SNGPL started crackdown against gas theft; disconnects 992 illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) during crackdown against gas theft on Monday disconnected 992 illegal connections, changed 261 suspected meters and registered FIR against six persons.

The spokesperson of SNGPL said task force teams of the company during operation against illegal connections here in Bahari colony, Charsadda road, Hayatabad and Dalazak road removed illegal domestic and commercial connections.

He said during indiscriminate action since July 2019 the task force team identified gas theft to the tune of 330 MMCF worth Rs310 million due which SNGPL consumers were facing problems.

He warned strict legal action against those who were using illegal connections adding that no one would be spared.

