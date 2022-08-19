SNGPL unearths gas theft

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Task Force team conducted raid in Ferozewla, Sheikhupura Region and disconnected a direct bypass supply, being used for commercial purposes.

It was observed that a disconnected consumer was stealing gas through an abandoned service line and using gas for preparing milk products.

A portable rubber pipe was installed on the abandoned service line which was connected with a heavy duty compressor to boost up the gas pressure. The teams removed the direct pipe and service line from site.

In another raid at Shahpur Kanjra, Multan Road Area under Lahore Region, the team disconnected two direct domestic use cases stealing gas.

Direct pipes were removed from the site and application for filing of FIRs against the accused in the concerned police stations were in process.