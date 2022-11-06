Snowfall continues on second day in Naran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Snowfall continues intermittently for a second consecutive at many places in Kaghan Valley on Sunday. Tourist places including Naran, Batta Kundi, Bhisar, Lake Saif Al Muluk, Lake Lulosar and mountains received up to 6 inches of snow.

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff is present at various locations with machinery and to help and evacuate the vehicles of tourists. The first spell of snowfall in the upper parts of the Hazara division started yesterday.

After continuous snowfall on the second consecutive day, Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road has also been closed to all sorts of traffic and the commuters of Northern areas were directed to use Karakorum Highway (KKH).

According to the details, Babusar Top received more than ten inches and Naran six inches snow while on the hills four inches snowfall was recorded last night.

Temperatures in the Kaghan and Naran valley dropped to minus and it is expected that after more snow during the current week which has been forecast by the Meteorological Department temperatures would more be decreased