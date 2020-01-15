Social, economic progress of youth, first priority of incumbent government: Special advisor to PM for youth affairs Usman Dar

Special advisor to PM for youth affairs Usman Dar has said that social and economic development of youth is the first priority of incumbent government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Special advisor to PM for youth affairs Usman Dar has said that social and economic development of youth is the first priority of incumbent government.Loans of Rs 10 billion are being given to youth to empower them.While addressing a seminar on the topic of "voice of youth, start of progress" on Wednesday Usman Dar said that Pakistan has second largest youth population in the region while fifth in highest population in the world.He said the process of receiving applications under Hunarmand Pakistan Programme is underway to make youth skillful.Internship programmes, Green Youth movement, and other programmes will be started soon for youth.He said PM Imran Khan has allocated Rs 100 billion for youth under Kamyab Programme.About 10, 00,000 applications have been received for the attainment of loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme.He said this is the first programme which will play an important role in the social and economic progress of youth and their social protection.He said under this programme, scrutiny of applications is underway on the basis of transparency, merit and de-politicization.We are working along with provinces in order to empower youth, he added.He said we are thankful to Norway, Japan, UNDP and UNICEF upon providing technical and financial assistance to youth.UNDP is doing a great job for the progress of youth in K-P and Sindh.We are paying special attention towards job opportunities for youth created through small and medium Grade businesses.The purpose of providing loans to youth is to make them empower.

Dar further said that Youth should have a business plan in order to attain loans.This is not a grant or financial assistance but loans are being provided to youth for business.Second-phase of provision of loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme will be started soon.He said government has also started another programme for youth upon the name of �Hunar Sab k Liay, Hunarmand Pakistan Programme' for making youth skillful for which Rs 30 billion have been allocated.Technical education is also necessary for youth along with theoretical education, he said.He said that e-take programmes like Kalado computing and artificial intelligence is being started for youth to cope with the challenges of 21st century.Under Hunarmand Pakistan Programme the last date for submission of applications to take admissions in different departments is Jan 24.Dar further said that "Kamyab Jawan' Start up programmes will also be started soon.Under this programme, innovation league competition will be organized.He said government has paid attention towards education, employment and social partnership.In the first phase, green youth movement will be started in 9 universities for which we are working along with HEC.He said Kamyab Jawan Sehatmand Programme will also be started with the co-operation of health department under which 10, 00,000 nurses will be given training in different hospitals.He said under this programme, minorities will be given opportunities.He said incumbent government has constituted a national skill strategy task force for the first under which steps are being taken for youth empowerment.