UrduPoint.com

Social Media Accounts Of Pakistan Embassy In Serbia Hacked: FO Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Social media accounts of Pakistan Embassy in Serbia hacked: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan on Friday said since the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of its Embassy in Serbia have been hacked, messages being posted on these accounts were not from the Embassy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday said since the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of its Embassy in Serbia have been hacked, messages being posted on these accounts were not from the Embassy.

The clarification was made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad in a twitter post.

"The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia," the Spokesperson wrote on twitter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Facebook Twitter Serbia Post From Instagram

More Stories From Pakistan

