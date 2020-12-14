UrduPoint.com
Social Media Use Ups Belief In Covid-19 Misinformation: Study

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:55 PM

The more people rely on social media as their main news source the more likely they are to believe misinformation about the pandemic, said researchers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The more people rely on social media as their main news source the more likely they are to believe misinformation about the pandemic, said researchers.

The study, published in the journal Telematics and Informatics, also found that levels of worry about Covid-19 increased the strength of people's belief in that misinformation.

"Fact checkers are important for social media platforms to implement. When there is no fact checker, people just choose to believe what is consistent with their pre-existing beliefs," said study author Yan Su from the Washington State University in the US.

It's also important for people to try to get out of their comfort zones and echo chambers by talking with people who have different points of view and political ideologies, Medical Daily reported.

"When people are exposed to different ideas, they have a chance to do some self-reflection and self-correction, which is particularly beneficial for deliberation," Su said.

For the study, the research team analysed responses to the 2020 American National Election Studies Exploratory Testing Survey, which was conducted at the start of the pandemic.

Of the 3,080 people who submitted questionnaires, a little more than 480 said they believed at least one of two pieces of misinformation about Covid-19: that the coronavirus was developed intentionally in a lab and that there was currently a vaccine for the virus.

The respondents were also asked to rate how confident they were in these beliefs.

They compared this data to the participants' other responses on the survey related to social media use, levels of worry and trust in scientists as well as how much the respondents valued discussions with people of differing viewpoints.

The team found an amplification effect from social media users who were particularly worried about the coronavirus.

"It seems that the more you use social media, the more likely you become worried about Covid-19, perhaps because there is a lot of unfounded and conspiracy theories on social media," Su said.

"Then this in turn can trigger a higher level of worry which leads to further belief in misinformation," the author noted

