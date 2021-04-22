UrduPoint.com
Soft Loans For Fishermen On Cards: Maritime Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:35 PM

Maritime Affairs Ministry is going to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with multiple banks under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide soft loans to seafarers and fishermen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Maritime Affairs Ministry is going to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with multiple banks under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide soft loans to seafarers and fishermen.

According to the ministry, this programme is another milestone of the present government for elevating the social and professional standards of fishermen in the international perspectives.

This initiative is a golden opportunity especially for fishermen who are lagging behind the advanced countries in the fisheries sector.

The fishermen would be provided loans on easy terms and conditions in collaboration with various banks for making fisheries a profitable entity in Pakistan.

