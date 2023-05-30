Solar park inaugurated at KPC

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that providing solar system to Karachi Press Club (KPC) was a gift by the provincial government and Pakistan Peoples Party

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that providing solar system to Karachi Press Club (KPC) was a gift by the provincial government and Pakistan Peoples Party.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the first Solar Park at the Karachi Press Club, he said electricity would be provided for housing schemes of the KPC under the Village Electrification Programme. "It is our commitment to free people from expensive electricity," he added.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that jail and other government buildings were going to be solarized.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan had created obstacles in the supply of cheap electricity. "Tehreek-e-Insaf is an anti-national party which will meet its end," he added.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, members of the governing body, former president Fazil Jamili, Imtiaz Faran, former secretary Rizwan Bhatti, Arman Sabir and others were also present on the occasion.

Imtiaz Sheikh said it was a matter of honor for him that he had been awarded honorary membership by the Karachi Press Club. "Karachi Press Club is the largest press club of Pakistan which has been solarized," he added.

He said that KPC solar project was of 100 KW out of which 60 KW electricity was being provided. "Remaining 40 kilowatts will also be added to the system soon," he said.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the provincial government had started solar projects on a large scale. "As many as 35 big hospitals have been solarized with the assistance of the the World Bank, while 200,000 houses are being solarized" he said adding that the provincial government's goal was to free people from expensive electricity.

The energy minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had done a great job to improve the relations with the other countries with which the relations were not good. "Pakistan's relations with Arab countries have improved," he added.

Imtiaz Sheikh said "PPP will have its mayor of Karachi in the next few days".

He said that Bilawal Bhutto could not come to the KPC solar park inauguration ceremony due to busy schedule. "Soon he will visit the press club," he said.

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi thanked the provincial government and the energy minister for KPC solar project on behalf of the KPC members. "With the personal efforts of Imtiaz Shaikh, this work has been completed and we have got rid of cruelty of the power utility," he said.

KPC Secretary Shoaib Ahmed also announced the honorary membership of Karachi Press Club to Imtiaz Sheikh. He said that the solar project for the KPC was envisaged in 2020. "It will reduce our expenses," he said.