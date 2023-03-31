Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchange with terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting during a fire exchange between the terrorists and security forces in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Irshad Ullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The ISPR said, "Pakistan's Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."