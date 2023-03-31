UrduPoint.com

Soldier Embraces Martyrdom In Mir Ali Fire Exchange With Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchange with terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting during a fire exchange between the terrorists and security forces in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Irshad Ullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The ISPR said, "Pakistan's Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Exchange ISPR Karak

Recent Stories

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

25 minutes ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

46 minutes ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

1 hour ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

2 hours ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.