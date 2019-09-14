Soldier embraces shahadat in Indian firing along LoC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :A Pakistan Army soldier embraced shahadat in unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in Hajipir Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), here on Saturday, Havaldar Nasir Hussain, aged 33 years embraced shahadat in unprovoked firing by Indian troops. He had 16 years of service in his credit and was inhabitant of Narowal.