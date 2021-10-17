Solution to all problems lies in the sacred Seerat e Mustafa: Tahir Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Sunday that the solution of all problems faced by the Muslim Ummah lies in the sacred Seerat e Mustafa Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was much need of the hour to focus on unity of Muslim Ummah by setting aside personal interests and should follow the actual teachings of islam.

Ashrafi said the prophet had come as a blessing for the whole universe. As a source of light, he ended all darkness and illuminated the whole world, adding that the last prophet not only grieved for the Muslims but also for the non-Muslims, and prayed for their betterment.

He said that, "Following the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) is best way to curb Islamophobia".