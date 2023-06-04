(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Rana Mubashir Iqbal said on Sunday that solving people's problems was a priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, and all-out steps were being taken in that regard.

Addressing a khuli kutchehry (open court) in his constituency here, he said the PML-N was the only party which had solution to the prevailing challenges. He said the country had always progressed during the PML-N government.

He said that former premier Nawaz Sharif was the leader who made the country's defence impregnable in May 1998, and the country witnessed unmatchable economic development during the PML-N tenures. Huge foreign investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also came to the country during the PML-N government, he added.

The SAPM expressed his optimism that the PML-N would steer the country out of prevailing economic challenges, created by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and lead it towards prosperity.

Commenting on ransacking the state properties including military installations and memorials of national heroes by a handful of the PTI miscreants, he said the incidents were highly deplorable as the attacks were an attempt to weaken the national integrity.

Rana Mubashir listened to problems of people present at the open court and issued on-the-spot directives for addressing the complaints.