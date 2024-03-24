Son Kills Father In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A son killed his father in the jurisdiction of Bilitang Police Station Kohat on Sunday.
According to police the alleged accused Muhammad Atif shot and killed his father Laeeq Shah.
The body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital while the accused escaped from the scene immediately.
The local police immediately reached the spot on the information of the incident.
A case of the incident has been registered at Bilitang Police Station and an investigation has been started.
