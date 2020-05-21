SOPs to be fully implemented during Juma prayers, Eid-ul-Fitr

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :In order to implement the SOPs issued by the provincial government regarding Jumma-Tul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan presided over a meeting of all the officials of the district administration here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Admin), all Assistant Commissioners, Tehsil Municipal Officers, Assistant Director Local Government, District Khateeb, Masajid Khateeb, Ulemas of various school of thoughts attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner shared all the guidelines, SOPs of Jummatul-Wida, Eid-ul-Fitr with the participants and emphasized on the compliance of the SOPs.

He informed the forum that as per the guidelines "Eid Namaz congregations will be held while ensuring SOPs (20 points).

Open spaces will be selected for Eid Namaz with staggered, multiple timings. Jumma-ul-Wida Namaz be also allowed with implementations of agreeing upon SOPs (20 Points) open spaces will be preferred over closed environment.

He directed TMOs concerned to specify suitable open areas by ensuring social distancing. He directed all Assistant Commissioners to conduct meetings with the Masajid Khateeb and implement the SOPs in your areas of jurisdictions.

All Assistant Commissioners, Head of Departments and TMOs would be present on stations during Eid holidays, the deputy commissioner said.