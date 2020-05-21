SOPs to be implemented during Juma, Eid ul Fitr prayers

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :In order to implement the SOPs issued by the provincial government regarding Jummatul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan presided over a meeting of all the officials concerned of the district administration here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Admin), all Assistant Commissioners, Tehsil Municipal Officers, Assistant Director Local Government, District Khateeb, Masajid Khateeb, Ulemas of various schools of thought.

The deputy commissioner shared all the guidelines, SOPs for Jummatul-Wida, Eid-ul-Fitr with the participants and emphasized on the compliance of the SOPs. He said the provincial government has issued the guidelines keeping in view the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

He informed the forum that as per the guidelines "Eid Namaz congregations will be held while ensuring 20 points SOPs. Open spaces will be selected for Eid Namaz gatherings with staggered, multiple timings. The Jummatul-Wida prayer will also be allowed with implementations of agreeing upon 20 points SOPs and open spaces will be preferred over closed environment.

He directed TMOs concerned to specify suitable open areas by ensuring social distancing. He directed all Assistant Commissioners to conduct meetings with the Masajid Khateeb and implement the SOPs in your areas of jurisdictions.

All Assistant Commissioners, Head of Departments and TMOs to be present on stations during Eid holidays, said the deputy commissioner.