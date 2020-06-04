UrduPoint.com
SOPS To Be Implemented Strictly, Imposes Heavy Fines

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) ::District administration has strictly implement SOPs to prevent corona after softening in district Abbottabad wherein Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Marvi Malik visited various shops, malls and brands located in the markets and supply bazaars and issued instructions to the vendors on implementation of SOPs, keeping social distance, wearing face masks, using gloves and using hand sanitizer.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, all price Control Magistrates are ensuring implementation of SOPs to prevent corona in bazaars and shops in their respective areas. Citizens are requested to visit bazaars only in times of dire need. And take precautions to prevent corona.

