SOPs to bring reforms, resolve issues: Ruet-e-Hilal Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Kabeer Azad Monday said the committee formed to design standard operating procedures (SOPs) would bring reforms and resolve issues pertaining to Ruet-e-Hilal committee.

Talking to APP, he said the committee was reaching out all the Ulema and stakeholders for developing the SOPs with mutual understanding.

He expressed his hope that the committee would complete its assigned task within the stipulated period of one month.

Moulana Azad informed that a new member Ghulam Murtaza from Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) had been inducted in the committee as he would assist the committee on the scientific lines.

Meanwhile, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz termed the new development a good omen in the history of Ruet-e-Hilal committee.

He said the SOPs would build a national consensus and provide a united platform to celebrate the sacred events particularly the month of Ramazan and Eidul Fitr.

Dr Qibla said the committee was holding talks with aggrieved Ulema hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to remove the differences and make a joint strategy for moon sighting especially on the occasions of Ramzan and Eidul Fitr.

He assured his all-out support for this nation building initiative and said the CII would continue to play its constructive role for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

It is pertinent mention here that Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday, January 20, formed a committee for making SOPs to remove all the anomalies in the present Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's system.

He announced this while holding a meeting with Ulema of various schools of thought and stakeholders here in the religious ministry.

The committee was comprised of Jamia Subhania Rizvia Maladag Dargai's Mufti Fazal-e-Jameel Rizvi, Jamia Minhajul Hussain, Shahrah Ali Bin Talib Principal Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar and Jamia-tul-Rasheed's Mufti Faisal Ahmed.

The committee will give a final shape to the unified framework in consonance with Ulema and stakeholders such as; Council of Islamic Ideology, Pakistan Meteorological Department and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission etcetera in a month.