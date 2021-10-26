South Punjab can be tourism hub due to rich cultural heritage: Saqib Zafar

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar Tuesday said South Punjab would be made hub of tourism as the culturally rich region had immense potential to attract tourists

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar Tuesday said South Punjab would be made hub of tourism as the culturally rich region had immense potential to attract tourists.

"With the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat, the region will reach new heights of development and construction. Health and clean water supply is our target," he said addressing to officers training at civil secretariat.

Saqib Zafar said Rs189 billion were allocated in the budget for South Punjab and the amount would be spent only in the same region.

In this regard, capacity of the national construction departments were being enhanced, he added.

He said South Punjab was an area of unique geography due to Sufi shrines, Fort Monroe and Cholistan and in view of its historical heritage, culture and unique features, this region would become a center of tourism in the future.

About the profile of South Punjab, he said South Punjab had a population of 37 million while its area was 99,579 sq km.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said South Punjab was a food basket for the whole country and playing a leading role in increasing agricultural production.

A question and answer session was also held during the briefing. Director General Civil Service academy Omar Rasool, Administrative Secretaries of 16 Departments of South Punjab, Commissioner Rashad Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan and Additional Secretary Coordination Rana Rizwan Qadeer were also present on the occasion.