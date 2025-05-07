South Punjab Hospitals Put On High Alert
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In response to the prevailing national security situation, the Health and Population Welfare Department of south Punjab has declared a high alert across all hospitals in the region.
A departmental spokesperson announced on Wednesday that chief executive officers of district health authorities and medical superintendents of hospitals have been formally directed to enforce strict high-alert protocols.
Hospital staff have been instructed to implement stringent security measures, including denying entry to any unidentified, unauthorised, or suspicious individuals. Field officers have also been ordered to maintain constant coordination with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift response in case of emergencies.
Hospitals have been directed to stock adequate emergency medicines and ensure all biomedical equipment and oxygen supplies remain fully operational.
To enhance preparedness, all hospitals must increase bed capacity and keep operation theatres functional around the clock. Emergency duty rosters for doctors, along with their contact information, are to be prominently displayed in accessible areas within hospital premises.
Medical superintendents have been instructed to remain present and vigilant at all times.
"The south Punjab health department is fully prepared to respond to any medical emergency," the spokesperson quoted Special Secretary Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain as saying.
Recent Stories
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
More Stories From Pakistan
-
South Punjab hospitals put on high alert6 minutes ago
-
Two wanted murder suspects arrested, weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes solidarity walk to condemn Indian aggression, express support for armed forces of Pak ..6 minutes ago
-
IIUI Open House showcases 100 student projects, attracts industry attention6 minutes ago
-
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Nava ..7 minutes ago
-
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf14 minutes ago
-
Stage theater performances held SMBBMU on human rights and peace16 minutes ago
-
RDA cancels staff holidays in wake of Indian strikes16 minutes ago
-
2 cops hurt, 6 POs arrested after crossfire in Waris Khan area16 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Citizens Protest Against Indian Aggression, Students Condemn Modi16 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Rally Held in Sanghar to Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan retaliates after Indian troops violate LoC ceasefire16 minutes ago