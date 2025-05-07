South Punjab hospitals put on high alert

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In response to the prevailing national security situation, the Health and Population Welfare Department of south Punjab has declared a high alert across all hospitals in the region.

A departmental spokesperson announced on Wednesday that chief executive officers of district health authorities and medical superintendents of hospitals have been formally directed to enforce strict high-alert protocols.

Hospital staff have been instructed to implement stringent security measures, including denying entry to any unidentified, unauthorised, or suspicious individuals. Field officers have also been ordered to maintain constant coordination with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift response in case of emergencies.

Hospitals have been directed to stock adequate emergency medicines and ensure all biomedical equipment and oxygen supplies remain fully operational.

To enhance preparedness, all hospitals must increase bed capacity and keep operation theatres functional around the clock. Emergency duty rosters for doctors, along with their contact information, are to be prominently displayed in accessible areas within hospital premises.

Medical superintendents have been instructed to remain present and vigilant at all times.

"The south Punjab health department is fully prepared to respond to any medical emergency," the spokesperson quoted Special Secretary Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain as saying.