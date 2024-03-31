SP Sadar Division Visits Lachi Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar Division, Tariq Khan Sunday morning visited the remote Lachi Police Station here on Sunday and reviewed the security arrangements along with inspecting the documentary records.
SP also visited Muslimabad Check Post on the Indus Highway and reviewed the police checking procedure. SP Sadar met the police personnel and inquired about their problems.
Tariq Khan urged the Police personnel to remain alert at all times and strictly follow the security standard operating procedures (SOPs).
He directed the police personnel to desist from any actions that would question their professional character.
APP/arq/ijz/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security arrangements reviewed at police stations5 minutes ago
-
Health minister takes notice of measles spread in KP14 minutes ago
-
Police finalize security plan for Youm-e-Ali15 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 127,000 cusecs water25 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab drive: MWMC disposes of 25,000 tons waste25 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws held, arms, drugs recovered in DI Khan34 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ensuring equal rights for Christians35 minutes ago
-
Demand for ready-made clothes soars due to high tailoring charges35 minutes ago
-
67 arrested, 90 cases registered over profiteering45 minutes ago
-
CM greets Christian community on Easter54 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of midwife's rape in Mianwali hospital55 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets Christian community on Easter festival1 hour ago