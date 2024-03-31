Open Menu

SP Sadar Division Visits Lachi Police Station

March 31, 2024

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar Division, Tariq Khan Sunday morning visited the remote Lachi Police Station here on Sunday and reviewed the security arrangements along with inspecting the documentary records.

SP also visited Muslimabad Check Post on the Indus Highway and reviewed the police checking procedure. SP Sadar met the police personnel and inquired about their problems.

Tariq Khan urged the Police personnel to remain alert at all times and strictly follow the security standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He directed the police personnel to desist from any actions that would question their professional character.

