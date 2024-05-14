SMEDA, ILO Launch Study On Reducing Informality In Enterprises
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 09:07 PM
International Labor Organization (ILO) and SMEDA have launched a comprehensive study on reducing informality in Pakistan's enterprises
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) International Labor Organization (ILO) and SMEDA have launched a comprehensive study on reducing informality in Pakistan's enterprises.
This crucial research highlights opportunities and challenges in formalizing businesses, paving the way for strategies to support firms in transitioning to formality. Let's work together towards a more formalized and prosperous Pakistan.
Asad islam Mahni, Additional Secretary Ministry of Industries & Production, Socrat Aman Rana, CEO SMEDA and Ms. Judith Van Doorn, ILO's Enterprise Specialist commented on features of the report.
Asad Islam Mahni highlighted that SMEs are the backbone of the economy, driving Pakistan's economic development.
Formalizing SMEs can unlock new growth opportunities and pave the way for sustainable development.
Socrat Aman Rana, CEO SMEDA, spoke about the benefits of SME formalization and shared SMEDA's proactive role in supporting SME development in Pakistan. He envisions digitization as a key to facilitating business formalization across the country.
Ms. Judith Van Doorn, ILO’s Enterprise Specialist, discussed ILO’s multi-pronged approach to business formalization, emphasizing how it can be made easier, more attractive, and beneficial for both businesses and workers. She also noted that formalization promotes simplification, boosts productivity, and creates development opportunities.
Recent Stories
CPO visits Police Lines, directs for its renovation
Malraia awareness ceremony observed in Larkana
President lauds Green Pakistan Initiative
Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update
HESCO raids illegal transformer repair workshop, apprehends suspect
Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Reforms urged in cigarettes manufacturing sector with least contribution in econ ..
CECVE, PHILDAT, IRI joins hands to counter violent extremism
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education
More Stories From Business
-
Germany, Sweden lukewarm on tariffs on Chinese electric cars9 minutes ago
-
Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held18 minutes ago
-
Reforms urged in cigarettes manufacturing sector with least contribution in economy53 minutes ago
-
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve government's objectives1 hour ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market1 hour ago
-
China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth3 hours ago
-
China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth3 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1200 per tola to Rs 241,1004 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 732.08 points4 hours ago
-
Minister directs to devise strategy to convert agriculture tubewells to solar5 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data3 hours ago