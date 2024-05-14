Italian Defence Secretary General Calls On Secretary Defence Production
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 09:07 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Italian Secretary General of Defence and National Armaments Director, Lieutenant General Luciano PORTOLANO called on Secretary Ministry of Defence Production, Lieutenant General (R) Muhammad Chiragh Haider here on Tuesday.
On the occasion, the secretary highlighted that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Italy, a news release said.
He appreciated the Italian Defence Industrial potential and its ability to address needs of the Pakistani defence forces.
Lieutenant General (R) Muhammad Chiragh Haider also emphasized that Pakistan had a lot of potential in the fields of energy and defence production with the possibility of joint ventures which needs to be explored.
Both the sides stressed on the need to have a regular exchange of high-level visits between both countries.
