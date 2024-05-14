HESCO raids illegal transformer repair workshop, apprehends suspect

The Director (Security) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Saif ud din Memon acting on a tip off, raided an illegal workshop repairing private transformers in T&T Colony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Director (Security) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Saif ud din Memon acting on a tip off, raided an illegal workshop repairing private transformers in T&T Colony.

During the raid, one individual was apprehended, while a letter has been submitted to the concerned police station for further legal action on the complaint of the relevant SDO.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, the Director (Security) informed that the HESCO management raided similar illegal transformer repair workshops located at Latifabad and Heerabad areas, which were later sealed.

He said that the HESCO management appeals to the public and consumers to report any such activity confidentially so that strict action can be taken and this scourge can be rooted out.