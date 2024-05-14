HESCO Raids Illegal Transformer Repair Workshop, Apprehends Suspect
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 09:07 PM
The Director (Security) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Saif ud din Memon acting on a tip off, raided an illegal workshop repairing private transformers in T&T Colony
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Director (Security) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Saif ud din Memon acting on a tip off, raided an illegal workshop repairing private transformers in T&T Colony.
During the raid, one individual was apprehended, while a letter has been submitted to the concerned police station for further legal action on the complaint of the relevant SDO.
According to a HESCO spokesperson, the Director (Security) informed that the HESCO management raided similar illegal transformer repair workshops located at Latifabad and Heerabad areas, which were later sealed.
He said that the HESCO management appeals to the public and consumers to report any such activity confidentially so that strict action can be taken and this scourge can be rooted out.
Recent Stories
SMEDA, ILO launch study on reducing informality in enterprises
Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Reforms urged in cigarettes manufacturing sector with least contribution in econ ..
CECVE, PHILDAT, IRI joins hands to counter violent extremism
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Italian Defence Secretary General calls on Secretary Defence Production7 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme7 minutes ago
-
CECVE, PHILDAT, IRI joins hands to counter violent extremism10 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt1 hour ago
-
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education1 hour ago
-
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO1 hour ago
-
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of problems1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors1 hour ago
-
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP1 hour ago
-
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas1 hour ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours1 hour ago
-
10 injured in different incidents1 hour ago