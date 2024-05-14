IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-10/4, Muhammed Hussain Steel, Fazal Ghi, GOR Industrial.I, New PTN, Bani, Holy Family, Katarian, Amin Town, Mohammadi Chowk, Sir Syed Street, Sohan, Carriage Factory, Faizabad Housing Society, I-8/4, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kaho.

I & II, Rawalpindi City Circle, National Market, Noon, Officer Colony, Radio Pak, Dhok Hasu, Pirudhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Muzmal Town, Muslim Town, Service Road, A Block, Wasa Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, PWD-I, FECHS Feeder, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Ghazi Kohli, Malhwali, Amanpur Feeder, Jhelum Circle, F-13 Garmala, City Gujjar Khan, Main Bazar Sohawa Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Daulatala, Dera Muslim Feeders, GSO Circle, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana. Express, Dhalla, Minhasa Suhawah, Nimbal, Birut Kazmi, Ghaziabad, Gujjar Kohala feeders and surrounding areas.