SPARC organises rally against Child Labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) organized rally on Tuesday against Child Labour in collaboration with Save the Children.

SPARC held awareness rally to highlight the problem of child labour and to find ways as how to eliminate it.

Large number of students and trainers from different skill centers participated in the rally.

Participants of the rally held banners, placards and raised slogans to raise their voices against social evil – child labour etc.

They also raised voices about the harmful mental and physical problems faced by children forced into child labour.

Speakers highlighted the prevailing child labour laws in Pakistan. They talked about lack of awareness and poverty as a root cause of child labour.

Underprivileged parents send their children to earn, rather than sending them to school.

The speakers demanded the government to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, modern slavery, and human trafficking.

