Spat Between Shoaib Akhtar, Dr. Nauman Niaz Comes To An End

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:12 PM

Spat between Shoaib Akhtar, Dr. Nauman Niaz comes to an end

PTV sports anchor Dr. Numan Niaz Saturday apologized from pacer Shoaib Akhtar as Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and renowned tv anchor Saleem Safi played role of conciliation between them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :PTV sports anchor Dr. Numan Niaz Saturday apologized from pacer Shoaib Akhtar as Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and renowned tv anchor Saleem Safi played role of conciliation between them.

In a tweet, the Minister shared selfie with both Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauman Niaz. He said that the matter was not so big but the social media portrayed it so big.

"All is well that has ended well," he remarked.

The incident happened last month when Dr. Niaz misbehaved with Shoaib live on the TV show on ptv. After the break, Shoaib stood up from his seat and announced his resignation.

