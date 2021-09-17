Speaker announces six members as panel of presiding officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasir on Friday announced the Names of six members as panel of presiding officers for 36th session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Amjad Ali Khan, Munaza Hassan, Sajida Begum, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.