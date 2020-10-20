Speaker KP Assembly inaugurates Green Pharmacy shop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday inaugurated a Green Pharmacy shop here on G.T. Road at Chughalpura.

Green Pharmacy Pakistan is a big pharmacy network of Pakistan.

In the briefing, the Managing Director (MD), Syed Hasnain Ali Shah told the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani that the pharmacy shop was providing free check-up of blood pressure, diabetes tests facility to patients. He said that such patients were also being provided medicines on concessional rates.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani appreciated the good endures of Green Pharmacy Pakistan and urged upon the resourceful people along with businessmen to served the ailing humanity.

Later, the chief guest Speaker Musthaq Ahmad Ghani cut the cake of the inaugural ceremony.