UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker KP Assembly Inaugurates Green Pharmacy Shop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Speaker KP Assembly inaugurates Green Pharmacy shop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday inaugurated a Green Pharmacy shop here on G.T. Road at Chughalpura.

Green Pharmacy Pakistan is a big pharmacy network of Pakistan.

In the briefing, the Managing Director (MD), Syed Hasnain Ali Shah told the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani that the pharmacy shop was providing free check-up of blood pressure, diabetes tests facility to patients. He said that such patients were also being provided medicines on concessional rates.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani appreciated the good endures of Green Pharmacy Pakistan and urged upon the resourceful people along with businessmen to served the ailing humanity.

Later, the chief guest Speaker Musthaq Ahmad Ghani cut the cake of the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Blood

Recent Stories

China lauds Moeed Yousuf for his remarks about Xin ..

2 minutes ago

Advanced Technology Research Council launches &#03 ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Another FIR registered against PML-N leaders

8 minutes ago

Motorcyclist hit to death in sialkot

8 minutes ago

UK researchers aim to infect volunteers to study C ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.