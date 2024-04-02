Speaker NA calls on President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, the speaker congratulated the president on assuming his office, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Matters related to parliamentary affairs and legislation were also discussed during the meeting.