Speaker NA Calls On President

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Speaker NA calls on President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, the speaker congratulated the president on assuming his office, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Matters related to parliamentary affairs and legislation were also discussed during the meeting.

