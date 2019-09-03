Speaker National Assembly calls for resolution of Kashmir issue according to UNSC resolutions

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday held a meeting at Parliament House with a ten-member delegation led by Chairman of the Majles A'Shura of Sultanate Oman, Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali and discussed matters of mutual interest including the latest situation in Kashmir and relations of Pakistan and Oman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday held a meeting at Parliament House with a ten-member delegation led by Chairman of the Majles A'Shura of Sultanate Oman, Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali and discussed matters of mutual interest including the latest situation in Kashmir and relations of Pakistan and Oman.

The Speaker said Pakistan greatly valued its brotherly and fraternal relations with Oman.

He said Pakistan in cooperation with Oman wanted to promote regional progress, investment and partnership in different important sectors.

Pakistan desired to expand its relations with neighbouring and friendly countries for peace, development and prosperity in the region, he added.

Asad said India ended the constitutional status of Kashmir on August 5 and with this step put peace of the region at risk.

Kashmiri people were facing immense difficulties in their lives because of the curfew which was continuing for the last 29 days in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Speaker stressed that settling of the Kashmir issue according to United Nations Security Council resolutions was imperative for peace in the region.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should play its role for resolving the Kashmir issue, he added.

Asad said the gross human rights violations by Indian forces had exposed the ugly face of India before the world.

Asad remarked that the Indian government was the follower of the fascist ideology of RSS and was squeezing the minorities in India.

India had written a new chapter of oppression by unleashing cruelty on the Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Thousands of Kashmiris had lost their eyesight because of use of pellet guns by Indian forces in the Occupied valley, he added.

He told that India wanted to hide from the world the miserable conditions of Kashmiri people by imposing restrictions on the media.

He pointed out that there was severe shortage of food and medicines in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir because of the imposition of curfew.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of the grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and play its role for immediate ending of curfew.

The Speaker said exchange of parliamentary delegations between Pakistan and Oman would help in benefitting from each other's experiences.

Head of the Omani Parliamentary delegation Khalid bin Hilal said Oman was desirous of expanding bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Oman would continue cooperation with Pakistan in all fields, he added.

"We can benefit from each other's experiences by intensifying parliamentary diplomacy." He said Oman desired peaceful solution of Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolutions.

Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of the partition and peace was not possible in the region without resolving this issue, he added.

Khalid bin Hilal appreciated the services of overseas Pakistanis in the progress of Oman.

Earlier, Speaker Asad Qaiser along with parliamentarians received the Omani delegation at the main entrance of the Parliament.

Speaker Asad Qaiser and Chairman of the Omani Majles A'Shura Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali planted a sapling of Magnolia Grandiflora in the lawn of the Parliament as an expression of friendship between Pakistan and Oman.