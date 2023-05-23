UrduPoint.com

Speakers Emphasize Importance Of Pakistan-Russia Relations For Regional Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Speakers including Pakistani Senators, former Pakistani ambassador, think tanks representatives, current Russian ambassador to Pakistan and Russian scholars at a conference held in Moscow, while tracing the 75 years history of relations between Pakistan and Russia, on Monday lauded the current positive trajectory of bilateral relations and emphasised their importance for regional stability.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia, the Institute of Oriental Studies in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy organized the two-day international conference (May 22-23) in Moscow, says a press release issued by Pakistan's embassy in Moscow.

Pakistan's Senators Waleed Iqbal and Anwar ul Haq Kakar co-chaired the first day of the conference.

The participants of the conference noted the growth of bilateral relations in diplomatic and economic domains. Various ideas for further strengthening this important relationship were also discussed.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, former ambassador Qazi Khalilullah and representatives of a number of Pakistan-based think tanks participated online. Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila V. Ganich, delivered his statement online.

Director of the Institute Prof. Alikber K. Alikberov, Prof Dr. Vyacheslav Y. Belokrenitsky and Dr., Deputy Director Vasily A. Kuznetsov also presented their analysis of the relations between the two countries.

Russian experts on Pakistan also presented their views on the growing Pakistan-Russia relations. The conference is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday.

