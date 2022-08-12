ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The speakers of Women Convention including parliamentarians and prominent women from all walks of life on Friday demanded economic empowerment of women, specific measures for enhancing their literacy ratio, strict implementation of women welfare laws and death penalty for acid attackers.

Addressing Convention of Women Parliamentarians themed "Markaz-e-Yaqeen Shad Bad" was organized by National Assembly's Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here at National Assembly Hall, in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of first Constituent Assembly.

WPC Secretary Shahida Rahmani said that women were playing significant role in progress of the country. She thanked the speaker for allowing National Assembly hall for holding women convention and also felicitated the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

She said Mohtarma Nusrat Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had offered unmatched sacrifices for democracy and bravely fought against dictator Gen Ziaul Haq. Similarly, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz challenged the dictatorship of General Pervez Musharraf.

Ms Saadia Danish said several women played significant role in Pakistan movement. She lauded Pakistan Peoples Party leadership for introducing reforms for bringing ease in the lives of womenfolk. She lauded women parliamentarians for playing proactive role in law making process.

Shaheen Kausar Dar stressed economically empowering women for making them self sustainable.

Senator Rubina Khalid said Taliban were again regrouping in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and urged the government to swing into action to eliminate such menaces from the province. She demanded enhancement of women quota in Parliament. She said women should be encouraged to contest direct elections instead of coming into parliament through reserve seats.

Senator Rukhsana Zubairi said it was heartening to note that over 1,000 women from various segments of society were present in Parliament House right now.

She urged the government to impose death penalty for acid attack perpetrators aiming to control such heinous crime. In Bangladesh the menace of acid attack had completely been eliminated due to imposition of penalty to the perpetrators of the attack.

Senator Sana Jamali paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. She lamented that there was only ten percent literacy ratio in rural areas of Balochistan, while overall literacy ratio in the province was only 33 percent. She stressed devising effective strategy to enhance literacy ratio in Balochistan.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA lauded the overall contribution of women in progress of Pakistan.

Tanzela Mazhar alleged that the harassment of female journalists was galore in the country.

Nargis Faiz Malik lauded the NA speaker for giving political workers a chance to highlight their issues in National Assembly hall. She urged political parties to award party tickets to female workers on the basis of only loyalty to the party.

Uzma Sultan stressed making women harassment laws more strict.

Kishwar Zehra felicitated the speaker for giving a new touch to Independence Day celebrations.

Bubbli Malik, a transgender proposed allocating special quota for her community in National Assembly for effectively raising their voice.

Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA presented the vote of thanks.

Sehar Kamran demanded prompt implementation of women welfare bills which were already passed by the Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Pevaiz Ashraf welcomed the women participants, saying that the women have played significant role in progress of the county. He lauded the contribution of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He also appreciated the role of Women Parliamentary Caucus for resolving issues of women.