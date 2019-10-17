Speakers stress for exploring media role in eradication of Gender-Based Violence

Speakers at Media Summit on Thursday stressed need for exploring the role of media for eradication of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at Media Summit on Thursday stressed need for exploring the role of media for eradication of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The summit was organized under the auspices of Blue Veins in collaboration with Right to Services Commission (RTS) and Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

The Summit was attended by wide audience including representatives from media platforms including print and electronic media, radio, key government departments, Civil Society Organizations (CSO), human rights institutions, and other governmental and non-governmental service providers.

The summit provided unique opportunity to the media persons and key government and non-government service providers to discuss coordinated efforts towards eradication of abuse and gender based violence.

Addressing the summit, Chief Commissioner RTS Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Jadoon said that media played a role of agenda-setter and was a powerful medium that disseminated information and consequently influences public opinion.

The influence in public opinion and mobilization, in turn influenced the perception and stability of policies and larger governmental structures.

By utilizing modern media tactics, it can play key role in promotion of human rights, he added.

Commissioner, Right to Information (RTI), Riaz Daudzai, reflected on influential role of media and said that"The media plays a vital role in raising awareness on GBV.

" He said : "It sets the agenda which gives it the power to dictate what people see, hear as well as shape their attitudes towards different aspects of life." "The media's core theme should be about speaking out, education on GBV issues and leading the dialogues on coming up with solutions and ideas for improved prevention and response services to gender based violence." Provincial Ombudsperson against Sexual Harassment at Workplace, Rukhshanda Naz said that gender-based violence was the major issue.

She said that journalists played a fundamental role in amplifying the voices of people whose rights were violated.

"Leveraging the power of media can contribute to both highlight the spotlight interventions and change attitudes, practices and behaviors that drive violence against women and girls." Senior Journalists Waseem Ahmad Shah and Aqeel Yousafzai emphasized on adoption of multimedia engagement approach.

They said that "An intensive multimedia campaign is critical in galvanizing the impacts and achievements of government and non-government institution' efforts and will go a long way in contributing to the reduction and prevention in the prevalence of GBV and ensuring that GBV survivors have safe and improved access to services.

Others who addressed the summit included General Secretary, Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ), Mohammad Naeem, Chairman,Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Faizullah Jan,Zahir Shah Sherazi, Riffat Anjum and Qamar Nasim advocate.