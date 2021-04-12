Speakers underlines effective banana waste utilization

Speakers at a seminar have underlined the need of adopting modern technologies for effective utilization of banana waste instead to burn into ashes, which they said causing air pollution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar have underlined the need of adopting modern technologies for effective utilization of banana waste instead to burn into ashes, which they said causing air pollution.

The seminar on "Making thread, paper, organic fertilizers and other things through banana waste" was organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri while speaking on the occasion said that no development can be achieved in agriculture without effective marketing of agriculture produces therefore the growers should adopt advanced technology in improving their socio economic condition.

He said the burning of around 2.5 million tons banana waste into ashes is one of major factor of causing air pollution in the country and there is the need that the growers should follow the technology being adopted by various countries of the world including Thailand to produce valuable goods including paper, thread and organic fertilizer by utilizing the banana waste so that they could not only pool their share in controlling environment pollution but also improve their socio economic condition.

Eminent social worker Salman G. Abro said the agriculture is the backbone of the economy of the country therefore, the policymakers of the government should focus their attention towards promotion of agro-based industries.

Representative of Sindh Abadgar board has called upon the agriculture experts to prepare their proposal for enhancement of agriculture land which is shrinking with the passage of time. The preparation of valuable materials through banana waste would not only address the environment issues but it will also help in earning maximum profits from the products and byproducts, he added.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam informed that the university in collaboration with Agriculture Linkage Programme and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council has been engaged in preparing effective plans to prepare different things from banana waste.

Among others, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Tehseen Fatima, Syed Farman Shah and Qamaruddin Jogi also attended the seminar.