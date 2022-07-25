UrduPoint.com

Special Advisor Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For Dealing Rain Emergency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Special advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Youth Affairs and Focal Person for Rain Emergency, Paras Dero chaired a meeting to over view the arrangements with regard to recent rains

Addressing the meeting Dero said that the Sindh Government was taking all out efforts to provide relief to rain affected people.

Focal Person said that he would request the Sindh Chief Minister to declare Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts as calamity hit areas so that relief could be provided to the public of rain hit areas.

Directing the district administration, Paras Dero said that a detailed report shall be submitted regarding worst affected areas and public while all resources be utilized to drain out accumulated rain water.

He said the Sindh government would extend all possible help to rain affected persons in this difficult time.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar said that district administration was providing edible items, mosquito nets, tents and other material to rain affected persons adding that health and livestock departments have set up medical camps for treatment of rain affected persons and livestock.

DC said that strict instructions were issued to officials of the Public Health Department, Municipal and town committees to maintain dewatering and water disposal machines in running condition.

DC said that he was personally watching the rain water disposal on a daily basis.

He said that all assistant commissioners were taking steps to ensure the supply of tents, food items and other necessary material to rain affected people and shifting residents of most affected areas to safer places.

Assistant Director Local Government, all assistant commissioners, officials of municipal and town committees briefed the meeting about rain emergency measures taken for combating the situation, water draining, rescue operations, relief and other arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Executive Engineer Public Health Department, all tehsil assistant commissioners, Administrators of union councils of all tehsils and officials of municipal and town committees.

Later Special Advisor Paras Dero accompanied by Deputy Commissioner visited different drainage disposals of the city and inspected the water disposal work.

