Special Assistant invites for investors to investment in KP

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has said that the provincial government is making all-out efforts for provision of all kind of facilities to foreign investors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has said that the provincial government is making all-out efforts for provision of all kind of facilities to foreign investors.

Talking to a delegation of foreign investors here Thursday, the Special Assistant invited them for making investment in different sectors of the province and particularly in the mineral sector of the merged districts of the erstwhile FATA and assured them the provision of conducive and profitable environment for industries in the region.

The special assistant said that the provincial government is making serious efforts for bringing the raw material of the province at par with the developed world and turning them profitable through the use of technology.

The foreign delegation expressed keen interest in making investment in cement and other sectors of the province.

On this occasion, an official of the SINOMA Company appreciated the investment friendly policies of the provincial government.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in natural resources and the day is not far away when an era of the industrial growth will usher in the province.