Open Menu

Special Branch's Upgradation Being Completed Rapidly

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Special Branch's upgradation being completed rapidly

Under the supervision of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, upgradation work of Special Branch is being completed rapidly according to the modern requirements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, upgradation work of Special Branch is being completed rapidly according to the modern requirements.

In continuation of which, district headquarters of the special branch has been inaugurated in Hafizabad. According to the details, Additional IG Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed visited Hafizabad and inaugurated the new building of District Headquarters of Special Branch in Hafizabad.

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, DPO Hafizabad and other officers were present in the ceremony.

Additional IG Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed said that the new building of the district headquarters covers 04 kanals, newly constructed building is equipped with modern working facilities, land has been allocated for new computers, furniture, mess hall, residential barracks and mosque in the new building.

Additional IG Special Branch said that the motive behind of providing the best working environment is also to achieve the best results.

He said that the office will be accessible due to its location in the district complex.

He further said that the infrastructures of special branches in all the districts have been adapted to modern requirements. Information & modern technology have been introduced in the reporting, security verification and monitoring system of the Special Branch.

The introduction of digitalization in the Special Branch will further improve the working procedures.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that the previous building of the district office was on the old government hospital on Alipur Road, old building was very dilapidated and in bad condition. The construction of the new building of the District Office Special Branch has cost Rs 23.123 million.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Road Hafizabad Alipur Mosque All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax ..

Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign

5 minutes ago
 World community must focus all efforts for ceasefi ..

World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China

5 minutes ago
 Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to ..

Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study

5 minutes ago
 One killed and five injured in different incidents ..

One killed and five injured in different incidents in Attock

5 minutes ago
 Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife agains ..

Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction

5 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power t ..

LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power to withdraw electoral symbol

5 minutes ago
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at R ..

Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber

5 minutes ago
 Court decides PTI founder's appearance through vid ..

Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link

5 minutes ago
 Control room setup for rain emergency

Control room setup for rain emergency

5 minutes ago
 Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

37 minutes ago
 Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio c ..

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

37 minutes ago
 PMDC to work closely with ACCME

PMDC to work closely with ACCME

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan