LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, upgradation work of Special Branch is being completed rapidly according to the modern requirements.

In continuation of which, district headquarters of the special branch has been inaugurated in Hafizabad. According to the details, Additional IG Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed visited Hafizabad and inaugurated the new building of District Headquarters of Special Branch in Hafizabad.

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, DPO Hafizabad and other officers were present in the ceremony.

Additional IG Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed said that the new building of the district headquarters covers 04 kanals, newly constructed building is equipped with modern working facilities, land has been allocated for new computers, furniture, mess hall, residential barracks and mosque in the new building.

Additional IG Special Branch said that the motive behind of providing the best working environment is also to achieve the best results.

He said that the office will be accessible due to its location in the district complex.

He further said that the infrastructures of special branches in all the districts have been adapted to modern requirements. Information & modern technology have been introduced in the reporting, security verification and monitoring system of the Special Branch.

The introduction of digitalization in the Special Branch will further improve the working procedures.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that the previous building of the district office was on the old government hospital on Alipur Road, old building was very dilapidated and in bad condition. The construction of the new building of the District Office Special Branch has cost Rs 23.123 million.