Special Branch's Upgradation Being Completed Rapidly
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Under the supervision of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, upgradation work of Special Branch is being completed rapidly according to the modern requirements
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, upgradation work of Special Branch is being completed rapidly according to the modern requirements.
In continuation of which, district headquarters of the special branch has been inaugurated in Hafizabad. According to the details, Additional IG Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed visited Hafizabad and inaugurated the new building of District Headquarters of Special Branch in Hafizabad.
Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, DPO Hafizabad and other officers were present in the ceremony.
Additional IG Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed said that the new building of the district headquarters covers 04 kanals, newly constructed building is equipped with modern working facilities, land has been allocated for new computers, furniture, mess hall, residential barracks and mosque in the new building.
Additional IG Special Branch said that the motive behind of providing the best working environment is also to achieve the best results.
He said that the office will be accessible due to its location in the district complex.
He further said that the infrastructures of special branches in all the districts have been adapted to modern requirements. Information & modern technology have been introduced in the reporting, security verification and monitoring system of the Special Branch.
The introduction of digitalization in the Special Branch will further improve the working procedures.
Zulfiqar Hameed said that the previous building of the district office was on the old government hospital on Alipur Road, old building was very dilapidated and in bad condition. The construction of the new building of the District Office Special Branch has cost Rs 23.123 million.
Recent Stories
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign
World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study
One killed and five injured in different incidents in Attock
Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction
LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power to withdraw electoral symbol
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber
Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link
Control room setup for rain emergency
Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims
Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign
PMDC to work closely with ACCME
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Excise collects over Rs22 million during tax recovery campaign5 minutes ago
-
One killed and five injured in different incidents in Attock5 minutes ago
-
Court accepts appeals of PTI founder & wife against conviction5 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on appeal against ECP power to withdraw electoral symbol5 minutes ago
-
Court decides PTI founder's appearance through video link5 minutes ago
-
Control room setup for rain emergency5 minutes ago
-
Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims37 minutes ago
-
Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign37 minutes ago
-
PMDC to work closely with ACCME37 minutes ago
-
Ten held for arranging a dance party39 minutes ago
-
PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park39 minutes ago
-
Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karachi50 minutes ago