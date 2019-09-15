UrduPoint.com
Special Care Needed For Cotton Picking

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Special care needed for cotton picking

MULTAN, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The agriculture department advised farmers to ensure neat and clean picking of cotton in order to get handsome return against their produce.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Naveed Asmat Kohlun, Assistant Director Agriculture Information said that cotton was the most important cash crop of Pakistan. It is a major source of earning foreign exchange and livelihood to millions of people.

Owing to lack of quality-based pricing system and non-practicing of the cotton standardization system, Naveed said that Pakistani raw cotton was being traded at low cost.

He suggested farmers to manage cotton picking from 10 am to 4 pm. Similarly, there should be 15 to 20 days duration between two consecutive cotton pickings.

Kohloon further said the Punjab government provided special training to cotton pickers so that farmers could avail maximum benefits. The farmers should start picking when 50 percent of cotton flowers should be open and mature.

Similarly, affected cotton must be kept away from clean. He urged the farmers to offer reasonable wages to cotton pickers women so that they should maintain standards.

