Special Meeting Held To Address Electricity Theft,recovery Of Dues

Published April 03, 2024

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Wednesday chaired a meeting to address issues concerning electricity theft and the recovery of outstanding electricity dues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Wednesday chaired a meeting to address issues concerning electricity theft and the recovery of outstanding electricity dues.

The meeting was attended by the officials from SEPCO Haripur, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from WAPDA.

Detailed briefings were provided by PESCO officials, following which Deputy Commissioner Haripur issued essential

directives to the concerned officers.

Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Irfanullah Mahsud gave certificate of appreciation to the two people those have participated in rescue operation in a incident that occurred on March 26 on Datsun Road in Kundia.

Local individuals exhibited exemplary courage by promptly engaging in a rescue operation.

They bravely entered the river, rescuing two bodies and provided help to eight injured individuals, and recovered the affected vehicle from the water.

Acknowledging their heroic efforts, Abdul Ghaffar and Muhammad Aziz, who were part of the rescue operation, are set to receive commendatory certificates and cash prizes from Deputy Commissioner Kohistan.

